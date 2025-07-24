This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - At Uncle David’s Ice Cream Shop, a scoop of vanilla, a drizzle of chocolate and a handful of rainbow sprinkles come with something even sweeter: purpose.
Last September, the store was the focus of our very first Coastal Connections. Now, Uncle David's Ice Cream Shop is celebrating its first anniversary, marking a successful year of not just serving desserts but also creating opportunities for people with Down syndrome.
Employees Torie Moore, Connor Watson and Davey Frederick all have Down syndrome and play a key role in the shop’s operations, from scooping cones to working the register and helping with inventory.
“I do the cashier part and I hand the customers their ice cream,” Moore said about one of her roles at the shop.
Uncle David’s began as a mobile order business in 2023, but its mission started long before that.
Jim Watson, who has been part of the team for three years, said the inspiration came from a man named David who had Down syndrome.
“We started 20 years ago with a young man called David,” Watson said. “With the Boardwalk Buddy Walk, it’s about spreading awareness throughout the community,” he continued.
The annual walk provides a space for support and serves as a teaching moment for those who aren't familiar with Down syndrome.
Watson’s son, Connor, is a longtime team member at Uncle David’s. From taking orders to scooping ice cream or managing inventory in the warehouse, Connor does it all.
“David is a great person, and I want to be more like him,” Connor said.
Manager Liz Pensa says compared to last season, the willingness to work and learn something new is unmatched.
“Whether they're on the register or scooping ice cream, they move from one task to the other. They're bright and cheerful whenever they walk in, ready to start their day and ready to work,” Pensa shared.
New team member Davey Frederick has already found his favorite part of the job.
“Ice cream truck,” he said with a smile.
Beyond the scoops and sprinkles, Uncle David’s sells a variety of items, and all proceeds support its mission of inclusion and empowerment.
“You know, by doing this, it builds confidence,” Jim Watson added. “They gain value.”
A quote on the shop’s wall says it best: "Life is better with ice cream,” but here, it’s also better with purpose, a sprinkle of hope and a cherry on top.