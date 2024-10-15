GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Technical High School will welcome prospective students and the local community this Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for its Eighth Grade Open House and Community Day.
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the school's wide range of programs and activities. Sussex Tech prepares students for careers through hands-on, on-the-job training in areas like carpentry, cosmetology, criminal justice, media broadcasting and more, all in addition to traditional high school academic requirements. The event will also offer a sneak peek at Sussex Tech's new building plans, which are currently under construction.
This event comes just ahead of Delaware’s school choice application period. The application period will take place from Nov. 4 to Jan. 8.