DELAWARE - According to a new survey from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, most people in Delaware are worried about climate change.
“Most Delawareans know climate change is occurring and have seen its effects, which is not surprising since Delaware is the lowest-lying state and we have seen significant incidents of erosion, intrusion, flooding and storms,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson.
Here is a breakdown of the numbers from the 2025 Delaware Residents' Opinions on Climate Change survey:
-74 percent concerned about climate change
-79 percent call it a serious threat
-79 percent believe climate change will harm future generations
-58 percent believe climate change will affect them
-55 percent strongly or moderately agree that they have personally experienced or observed local impacts of climate change.
-6 percent agree that Delaware can take more actions to reduce climate change.
-59 percent agree that they personally can take actions to reduce climate change.
-75 percent support prohibiting construction of new homes and buildings in areas designated as flood zones.
-72 percent support using public funds for beach restoration projects on ocean and bay beaches.
-59 percent support generating electricity with wind turbines offshore.
-53 percent support increasing the number of passenger cars and trucks that are powered by electricity.
The survey was conducted by Responsive Management for the DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy. DNREC claims it represents the most comprehensive look at Delaware public opinion on climate change since 2019. The 2025 survey was administered to 1,520 Delaware residents via phone, text and online between Feb. 5-18, 2025. Respondents were selected through random sampling. Statistical results were weighted by demographic factors to reflect population values.
According to DNREC the results from the survey will be incorporated into Delaware’s 2025 Climate Action Plan and used to track public sentiment about climate change over the next decade.
Public information and input sessions for the 2025 plan will be held in each county this month as follows:
Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Del-Tech Orlando J. George Jr. Campus, 300 N. Orange Street, Wilmington.
Thursday, Sept. 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Del-Tech William A. Carter Partnership Center, 21225 Seashore Highway (Route 18/404).
The center is located at the intersection of Seashore Highway and Vaughn Road.
Tuesday, Sept. 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave, Dover.
You can find the full climate perceptions report, along with previous reports, by following this link.