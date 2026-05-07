LEWES, Del. - Registration is open for the inaugural Cpl. Matthew “Ty” Snook Memorial 5K, scheduled for Saturday, June 20, in Lewes.
The race is part of the 2026 First Responder Series and the Seashore Strider Triple Crown Series. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at the Lewes Irish Eyes.
The event honors Cpl. Matthew “Ty” Snook who was shot and killed at the Wilmington Division of Motor Vehicles office on Dec. 23. The race will benefit the Ty Snook Foundation and the Delaware State Troopers Association Benevolent Fund.
The race is hosted by Irish Eyes Pub & Restaurant and the Seashore Striders. Organizers said the course will feature a flat out-and-back route beginning on Market Street in Lewes and using Cedar Avenue before turning around between the Children’s Beach House and the Lewes Yacht Club.
Participants who complete all three events in the Seashore Strider Triple Crown Series will qualify for an additional “Triple Crown” award.
Awards will be presented to the overall men’s and women’s champions, masters champions ages 40 and older, and the top three finishers in multiple age groups ranging from 9 and younger through 80 and older. A special Ty Snook Memorial Award will also be presented to the first current Delaware State Police finisher in both the men’s and women’s divisions.
Early bird registration costs $30 through May 31. Pre-registration will cost $35 from June 1 through June 19, and race-day registration will be $40 before closing at 7:50 a.m. on race day. Organizers said runners registered by June 15 will get a commemorative T-shirt while supplies last.
The memorial race is the second event in the Triple Crown Series lineup, following the Georgetown Library 5K on June 13 and ahead of the Father’s Day 5K in Rehoboth Beach on June 21.