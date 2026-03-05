WILMINGTON, Del. — A new nonprofit foundation honoring a Delaware State Trooper who died in the line of duty is beginning to take shape, aiming to support families who lose a parent serving in law enforcement.
The Ty Snook Foundation has been created to carry forward the legacy of Corporal Grade One Matthew “Ty” Snook, a 10-year veteran of the Delaware State Police who was shot and killed Dec. 23 while working an overtime assignment at the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles in Wilmington. During the shooting at the DMV, the 34-year-old Snook protected an employee in his final moments.
Snook is survived by his wife and their 1-year-old daughter.
Organizers say the foundation will focus on building a supportive community for the families behind the badge — particularly children and spouses navigating life after losing a parent in law enforcement.
“Children who lose a parent in law enforcement should never grow up alone in their grief,” the foundation states.
The Ty Snook Foundation is being built to create opportunities for connection, shared experiences and long-term support for families who have experienced similar loss. Organizers say the goal is to provide a place where children and surviving parents can gather, build relationships and find support among others who understand the unique challenges of losing a loved one in the line of duty.
According to the foundation, the effort reflects the values Snook lived by throughout his life — protection, service and standing watch for others.
“Just as Ty spent his life protecting his community, this foundation exists to stand beside the families who carry the legacy of those who served,” organizers said.
The foundation is currently in the early stages of development. As it grows, organizers say they plan to launch programs, community gatherings and other opportunities designed to support families of fallen law enforcement officers across the country.