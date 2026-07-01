This article has been updated with new information about the parade in Lewes.
DELAWARE - An approaching heat wave is prompting changes to some Independence Day events across coastal Delaware as officials prepare for dangerously high temperatures expected through the holiday weekend.
CoastTV Meteorologists are calling for temperatures near 100 degrees Thursday through Saturday, with heat index values potentially reaching as high as 115 degrees inland.
The Town of Milton has canceled its "Bring Mayberry Back to Milton" Fourth of July festival, which had been scheduled for Saturday. The event was set to include games, a bike parade, a balloon fight and other family activities. Organizers said they canceled the festival because of the expected extreme heat.
City officials said Lewes will move forward with its Independence Day celebration Saturday but will shorten several activities because of the expected extreme heat. Children's games on Second Street will now run from 9 to 11 a.m. instead of noon, and the Doo-Dah Parade route and duration will be reduced to about 45 minutes while still traveling along Kings Highway and Second Street. The city is also planning cooling areas for attendees and is encouraging musicians to shorten their performances. The city said the changes are intended to reduce the amount of time spectators, particularly older adults, children and pets, spend outdoors in dangerous heat while allowing the celebration to continue. The city said additional details will be shared soon.
In Bethany Beach, officials postponed the town's annual Independence Day parade, originally scheduled for Friday. The town still plans to host a Zac Brown tribute concert by Uncaged at the bandstand at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a fireworks show at dusk.
In Dewey Beach, Wednesday night's bonfire was canceled because of unfavorable beach conditions and high winds. The town said it plans to resume its summer events next week with a movie night on July 6 and another bonfire on July 8.
The city of Rehoboth Beach said there have been no discussions about canceling the city's Independence Day fireworks, which are scheduled for Sunday evening when temperatures are expected to be cooler.
Despite the heat, crowds were already filling the beach Wednesday. Rehoboth Beach Patrol Chief Derek Shockro said the department is preparing for large holiday crowds by adding medical staff and positioning emergency vehicles for quicker access to the boardwalk.
"We're bringing on more medical staff, of course, with the influx that we're expecting July 4th being on a Saturday," Shockro said. "We're anticipating having this beach full from shoreline back to dune line."
Shockro said lifeguards will also take extra precautions to stay safe in the heat, including frequent sunscreen applications, using umbrellas while on duty and cooling off in the ocean between rotations.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.