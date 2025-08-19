SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Indian River School District is implementing a weapons detection system for students going into the Indian River High School and Sussex Central High School.
The OpenGate Weapons Detection System will be used in the morning as students enter the schools. The district said that parents and students in the district should be aware of the guidelines that come with the implementation. According to the Indian River School District:
All high school students must pass through the weapon detection system upon entry into the building.
If a metal object is detected, another screening with a hand-held detector will be conducted.
Any student found in possession of a prohibited item will be turned over to the Delaware State Police and may face both school and legal consequences.
For efficiency, Indian River School District is asking students to remove large metal objects (such as Chromebooks or metal water bottles) and hand them to school personnel while entering the detection system. Backpacks must be worn on both shoulders, centered on a student's back while walking through the detector said the district.
The district said the weapon detection system was installed in schools last year at sporting events to strengthen safety for students and staff.