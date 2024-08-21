SELBYVILLE, Del. - Indian River School District administrators and constables were trained on Aug. 21 on the new weapons detection system that will be utilized at some athletic events this school year.
District office employees tested the equipment by passing through the detectors as if they were spectators at a sporting event. Then new teachers passed through the system as well after attending training for new educator week, said IRSD.
Previously, the district said the screening procedures would vary depending on the school location, but people who are uncomfortable using it will have an option to be screened differently.
For students in grades K, sixth, nineth and with the Howard T. Ennis School (excluding preschool) begin Sept. 3. The first day of school for students in grades 1-5, 7-8 and 10-12 will be on Sept. 4. Preschool programs including Howard T. Ennis, will begin on Sept. 11.