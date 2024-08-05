SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Indian River School District (IRSD) announced that they will introduce a new weapons detection system for specific high school athletic events, including football and basketball games, during the 2024-2025 school year. This district said this will be in effect at both Indian River and Sussex Central high schools.
The purpose of the detection system is to identify and remove items that aren't allowed, such as guns, knives and other weapons. The district said the device employs low-frequency electromagnetic technology, which is safe for medical or electronic devices, children and pregnant women.
"It is imperative that we ensure the safety of students, staff, and community members at athletic events at our high schools," said IRSD Superintendent Jay Owens. "This new screening process will allow us to identify and remove potentially dangerous weapons from the facility with minimal inconvenience to those in attendance. It is our mission to create a safe, respectful, and enjoyable experience for all visitors to our campuses."
Screening procedures may vary depending on the school location, but attendees who are uncomfortable walking through the detection devices will be offered an alternative screening method.
Weapons are currently prohibited on all IRSD properties. The district advises spectators to allow extra time to pass through the screening process when arriving for athletic events this school year.