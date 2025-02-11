SELBYVILLE, Del. — The Indian River School District will hold three public meetings in March to provide information about an upcoming referendum vote scheduled for March 20.
The meetings will take place at the following locations:
March 3 – Lord Baltimore Elementary School, 7 p.m.
March 12 – Indian River High School, 7 p.m.
March 13 – Sussex Central High School, 7 p.m.
District officials will present details about the referendum, which seeks funding for increased operating costs and the recruitment and retention of staff. Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions during each meeting.
The meetings will also be streamed live on the Indian River School District YouTube channel. Links to the broadcasts will be available on the district’s website, irsd.net, on the day of each meeting. Viewers will be able to submit questions during the livestream.
For additional information, visit irsd.net/referendum, call the Referendum Hotline at (302) 436-1079 or email referendum@irsd.k12.de.us.