SELBYVILLE, Del. – The Indian River School District is holding a current expense referendum on March 20 to address rising operational costs and to retain teachers and staff.
The district says the idea for a referendum is a result of growing costs. During the last three fiscal years, the district says their operating expenses have increased an average of 7.4 percent per year. During that same time period, revenue has increased by only 3.55 percent per year.
“That trend is not sustainable and the district has been in a position of deficit spending for the past two fiscal years. Passage of this referendum is imperative if we are to continue the premier educational services currently being provided to our students.” said IRSD Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens.
The referendum, if approved, will result in a tax increase of $1.2105 per $100 of assessed property value. The district estimates this will increase the average taxpayer’s bill by $24.10 per month or $289.23 per year.
The Indian River School District has not raised operating taxes since 2017 and currently has the lowest school tax rate in Sussex County according to Owens.
"If this referendum is not successful, we may be in a position to have to eliminate a significant portion of our workforce," said Owens. "This would almost certainly impact student services."
Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at eight locations: East Millsboro Elementary, Georgetown Elementary, Indian River High, Long Neck Elementary, Lord Baltimore Elementary, Selbyville Middle, Sussex Central High, and Millville Community Center. If inclement weather occurs, the referendum will be held on March 27.
Previous Referendum
The district previously sought $7.35 million in funding through a referendum, barely passed by just 30 votes. Superintendent Susan Bunting at the time said the funds would have been used to hire teachers, update software, replace textbooks and computers, and support student programs. The vote followed an audit that criticized the district’s fiscal practices.
Voting and Absentee Ballots
All U.S. citizens at least 18 years old who live in the district can vote. Registration is not required, but voters must provide identification or proof of residency. Absentee ballots must be requested by mail before noon on March 14 or completed in person at the Sussex County Department of Elections by noon on March 19.