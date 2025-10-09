SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Indian River School District will open its school choice application period for the 2026–2027 academic year on Nov. 3, at 8 a.m.
Families may select up to three schools but are not required to use all three choices. A separate application is required for each child. All applications must be submitted online (offered in both English and Spanish language options).
The district reminds parents that kindergarten students must be pre-registered with their home school before a school choice application can be processed.
According to the district, parents may also apply for the Spanish Immersion Program at John M. Clayton Elementary, East Millsboro Elementary and North Georgetown Elementary for kindergarten enrollment.
The district says students currently in fifth or eighth grade and already participating in school choice must submit a new application to continue at a choice school at the next building level. Eighth grade students attending Southern Delaware School of the Arts who wish to attend a high school other than their designated feeder school must also apply.
The district says the school choice platform will indicate which schools are expected to have openings and which are at capacity. Applications may still be submitted to schools at capacity but could be waitlisted or denied due to space limitations.
Decisions for students in grades K–12 will begin in late February, according to the district. School officials say parents must accept any invitation to enroll by the deadline listed in the invitation.
Parents will receive an email confirmation after submitting an application and may review, edit or withdraw it anytime before the Jan. 14 deadline.