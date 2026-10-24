SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Indian River School District will open applications for the 2027-28 school choice program on Nov. 2 at 8 a.m.
The Indian River School District says that families must submit applications online at schoolchoicede.org by Jan. 13, 2027, at 11:59 p.m.
Parents can request up to three schools but are not required to select all three, says the school district. A separate application must be submitted for each child. The application system is available in English and Spanish.
Decisions for students in kindergarten through 12th grade will begin Feb. 26, 2027. Parents must accept an invitation by the deadline listed in their offer. Kindergarten students must be pre-registered with their home school before their school choice applications can be processed.
According to the IRSD, current school choice students in fifth or eighth grade must submit a new application to be considered for the next school level in the 2027-28 school year, students who do not apply will be assigned to their home school.
The district says parents can review, edit or withdraw applications before the Jan. 13 deadline.
Schools with limited space may still accept applications, but those requests could be waitlisted or denied because of capacity.