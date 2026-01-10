Indivisible Southern Delaware gathers community members for ICE protest in Rehoboth Beach
- Updated
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Indivisible Southern Delaware held an anti-ICE community protest in Rehoboth Beach Saturday morning.
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Giant Food off of Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday, protesters lined the streets to pay their respect to Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minnesota on Wednesday.
Community members from all across Delaware brought signs, flags, and giant peace signs to hold up as drivers passed by.
Indivisible Southern Delaware officials say the chapter was started roughly one year ago. Ever since, they have held protests every Saturday morning.
Cheryl Siskin, Co-Lead of Indivisible Southern Delaware, says this week was different.
"We started the chapter about a year ago, in March. We started having protests every Saturday morning. So, no matter what, we are out here every Saturday," said Siskin. "But this week in particular, because of the atrocities that happened in Minneapolis, and we want to show camaraderie and connection to people throughout the country that are upset about what happened to Renee Good."
Tara Sheldon with Indivisible Southern Delaware counted 103 protesters.
Protesters like Cheri Quinlan, who came from Lewes, say protests like these help bring awareness.
"You see a sense of community. You see the support of the people," said Quinlan. "We are speaking for people who can't speak."
At this protest, the Delaware State Police released a statement about a disturbance that occurred.
"The preliminary investigation revealed that an argument broke out between a 67-year-old Millsboro woman and a 39-year-old Florida man with differing views, prompting a police response. No arrests were made," DSP said.
CoastTV spoke with the 39-year-old man from Florida, Bobby Filer, who feels his intentions were clear.
"I'm just asking questions. I'm asking simply, why are you here, and what is your message?" said Filer. "I keep telling people, I want to be the bridge between left and right that creates a conversation again so that we can find things that we align on instead of hating each other for our differences."
Events to remember Renee Nicole Good will continue. ISD officials tell CoastTV that on Sunday, a Peaceful Memorial Car Procession at the Lewes Lowes at 2:30 p.m. After that, at 4:15 p.m., a Memorial Prayers & Moments of Silence for Renee will be held at Gordon's Pond.
Drew Bellinger
