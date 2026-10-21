BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Inland Bays Foundation has decided to dissolve the organization, citing difficulties attracting members and attendance at monthly meetings, according to a post on the foundation's website.
Founded in 2012, the foundation's mission was to protect Delaware's Inland Bays through advocacy and education.
According to the post, the foundation met with Delaware officials, including the governor annually, to bring critical environmental issues to their attention. It also joined other groups in Clean Water rallies and advocacy efforts that resulted in the passage of House Bill 200, the Clean Water Act for Delaware.
The organization also scheduled speakers for monthly meetings to bring experts to the community, helped establish a Friends group at Holts Landing State Park and supported local citizen groups fighting expanded chicken production.
The foundation published A Citizen's Guide to Environmental Advocacy in Delaware with Ken Kristl, a retired professor at Widener University Delaware Law School. According to the post, the guide will be available through the Sussex Preservation Coalition's library.
The foundation said that although the decision to dissolve was difficult, Sussex County environmental issues would remain a key concern for local organizations, including the Sussex Preservation Coalition.
The board members said they would continue advocating to restore the Inland Bays to their original “Fishable and Swimmable” condition and encouraged others to do the same.