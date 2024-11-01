WESTOVER, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating the death of Virgil Bernard Robinson, 38, an inmate at Eastern Correctional Institute in Somerset County. Robinson was found unresponsive in his cell on Sept. 21, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An inmate, has been identified as a person of interest, and charges are pending the results of the investigation and autopsy. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation with support from State Police crime scene technicians and the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit.
Findings will be presented to the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. The investigation remains ongoing.