House

The home was unoccupied and under construction at the time. (Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office)

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating what they believe to be an intentionally set fire discovered at a home under construction by Habitat for Humanity in Cambridge.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the home in the 400 block of Cardin Way was found on fire on the morning of May 28.

Investigators said the fire originated in a crawl space opening. The home was unoccupied and under construction at the time. Fire damage was estimated at $1,000 and no one was hurt.

The fire is believed to have occurred sometime between 3 p.m. May 22 and 9 a.m. May 28. A property manager discovered the damage and notified investigators.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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