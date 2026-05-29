CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating what they believe to be an intentionally set fire discovered at a home under construction by Habitat for Humanity in Cambridge.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the home in the 400 block of Cardin Way was found on fire on the morning of May 28.
Investigators said the fire originated in a crawl space opening. The home was unoccupied and under construction at the time. Fire damage was estimated at $1,000 and no one was hurt.
The fire is believed to have occurred sometime between 3 p.m. May 22 and 9 a.m. May 28. A property manager discovered the damage and notified investigators.