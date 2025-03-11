DELAWARE - Siara Husain from the Islamic Academy of Delaware in New Castle County out spelled more than 50 competitors to win the 2025 Delaware Regional Spelling Bee, hosted by First State Educate.
More than 200 people were in the audience cheering on the spellers at Delaware Tech-Terry Campus in Dover. Siara secured her victory with the word “codswallop,” earning her a spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in May. As part of her prize, she also received an invitation to shadow Delaware’s Lieutenant Governor, Kyle Evans-Gay, for a day.
Aurelia T. from Talley Middle School took second place, while Kshirja C. from Carvel Academy placed third.
The Delaware Regional Spelling Bee is an annual competition that brings together top spellers from across the state, giving students the opportunity to showcase their vocabulary and spelling skills on a national stage.