GEORGETOWN, Del. - More than 120 students at the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence are facing an uncertain future after the state revoked the school’s charter, forcing it to close at the end of the school year.
“Frustrated by the process and frustrated by the decision,” Head of School Chantalle Ashford said, describing the ruling. Parents say the closure is difficult for students to process. Stephanie Stotts, whose son is in seventh grade at BASSE, said the news has been overwhelming. “It’s a lot for him to take in, and it’s a lot for them to process at this age,” Stotts said.
According to the final report from Delaware Department of Education Secretary Cindy Marten, a review of the school’s finances revealed what was described as “the most deficient possible result from an independent audit.” The audit was also submitted four months late.
BASSE founder and State Rep. Alonna Berry did not respond to CoastTV’s request for comment Friday. She previously told CoastTV she has not had a material role in the school since 2021. Civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, for whom the school is named, also could not be reached for comment.
In a statement released Thursday, BASSE criticized the decision.
“This decision is even more troubling, given that the secretary has never visited the school or spoken directly with its leadership,” the school said. “We have already provided our students and families with the tools they will need to navigate this difficult transition.”
Stotts said she believes the school should have been given more time. “It’s unfortunate for the students. There is some really great staff there that have put their heart and soul into it,” she said. “There are students who feel comfortable there when they haven’t felt comfortable at other schools.”
Marten called the decision difficult but said the school failed to provide key information, including data on student retention. The school says it remains committed to supporting students through the transition.
Students will be able to return to their home school districts or apply to other charter schools that are accepting applications. State officials say there will be a grace period to allow additional time for families, since the decision was made in March.
The school’s final day is scheduled for June 11, according to the academic calendar.