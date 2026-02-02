MILLVILLE, Del. - A driver was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a Jeep ran off the road and partially submerged in Miller’s Creek along Central Avenue.
Millville Volunteer Fire Company crews were dispatched at 1:58 a.m. Feb. 2 after receiving an Automatic Crash Notification. Firefighters arrived to find the Jeep off the roadway and in the water.
The driver was assisted out of the Jeep by emergency crews and transported to a local hospital for evaluation, according to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company.
First responders remained on scene until recovery crews arrived to remove the Jeep from the creek.