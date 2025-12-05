PARSONSBURG, Md. — Businessman and lifelong Parsonsburg resident Joe White has officially entered the race for the District 5 seat on the Wicomico County Council, announcing his candidacy during an event held in his hometown.
“Our county is confronting issues related to fiscal health, rising taxes, education, jobs, and the preservation of farmland and natural resources,” White said. “While I never aspired to political office, I believe now is the time to help secure a brighter future for our community.”
The seat is currently held by Republican Joe Holloway. As of Dec. 5, White was the only Republican to file his candidacy for District 5. Jeremy Alexanders is the lone Democrat.
White emphasized responsible government spending, protecting the county’s Property Tax Revenue Cap, and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used efficiently. He pointed to rising county expenditures and continued reliance on state disparity grants as signs that local government must become more disciplined.
“Government must live within its means without overburdening taxpayers,” he said, adding that he intends to bring conservative leadership, transparency, and business-minded oversight to county operations.
A graduate of Wicomico High School with a background in environmental science and decades of private-sector experience, White outlined priorities including improving public education, expanding vocational training, creating jobs, and keeping local talent in Wicomico County.
White highlighted the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company—where he once served as a cadet—as an example of effective, community-driven service with minimal government involvement. He called for renewed support and stronger recruitment efforts for volunteer fire and EMS organizations across the county.
“Wicomico County has always been my home,” White said. “My goal is not to launch a political career but to preserve the values and rural character that make this such a special place to live and raise a family.”
The Republican Primary is scheduled for June 23 and the General Election on Nov. 3.