ANGOLA, Del. — John Brady, a longtime public servant and Delaware’s first openly gay elected official, died Sunday afternoon at his home in Angola after a long illness.
Brady’s decades of service included roles as the county’s Register in Chancery, Recorder of Deeds, and Clerk of the Peace.
“John Brady was synonymous with public service,” Sussex County Council President Douglas B. Hudson said in a statement. “John enjoyed working with and on behalf of the people of Sussex County. We are saddened by his loss, but Sussex County will forever be grateful for his counsel, wisdom, and dedication to doing the people’s work."
In a statement, Gov. Matt Meyer remembered Brady as “a true public servant, trailblazer, and dear friend to many,” noting his compassion, his fight for equality, and his devotion to improving Delaware.
Known for his deep commitment to justice, he also served as an attorney and was a dedicated advocate for the Boy Scouts, serving on the local council.