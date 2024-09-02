DELAWARE.- Join volunteers at the thirty-seventh Annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup Saturday Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon and will help 45 sites statewide.
After the cleanup, volunteers can report their efforts in the cleanup and add to a growing database of information about trash cleaned beaches, communities, natural areas, parks, and other public spaces.
If you cannot attend on Sept. 14 but are still interested in taking part. People interested can join in on the month long statewide cleanup campaign or DNREC suggests many ways to make a difference all year and are listed below.
- Pick up your trash
- Follow a carry-in/carry-out plan
- Pack disposable bag to collect trash
- Recycle applicable items.
The planned cleanup date and month-long campaign support Governor John Carney’s Keep DE Litter Free initiative.