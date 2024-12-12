OCEAN CITY, Md. - In coordination with the Maryland State Apprehension Team, the Ocean City Police Department arrested Elijah Kellam on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Kellam was taken into custody on charges related to his alleged role in two deadly overdoses that occurred in January 2024.
Police say the investigation began on Jan. 18, when Ocean City officers conducted a welfare check at a hotel near 22nd Street. They discovered two deceased individuals, with an investigation later confirming both deaths were caused by drug overdoses. Detectives linked Kellam to the distribution of the drugs involved.
On Nov. 19, a Worcester County Grand Jury indicted Kellam on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, specifically fentanyl. During Kellam’s arrest, officers say they found controlled dangerous substances in his possession. He also had an outstanding bench warrant from Wicomico County. As a result, he now faces additional charges, including possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of contraband in a place of confinement according to police.
Following his arrest, Kellam was held without bond after a Maryland District Court Commissioner’s review. He has since been transferred to the custody of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. The Ocean City Police Department is continuing to work closely with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office as the case proceeds through the judicial system.
For those struggling with addiction, the Worcester Addictions Cooperative Services provides support at 11827 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City. Additionally, confidential help is available 24/7 through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Call or text 988, use their online chat, or visit 988lifeline.org for assistance.