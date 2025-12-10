MARYLAND – Attorney General Anthony G. Brown and 18 attorneys general, won their lawsuit against the Trump administration over "its unlawful order" to freeze all federal permitting of wind energy projects.
In May, the coalition filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to indefinitely halt all federal approvals necessary for the development of offshore and onshore wind energy projects pending federal review. A federal judge vacated those actions, saying that they were arbitrary and capricious and contrary to law.
“Our lawsuit safeguards wind energy development that would lead to lower utility costs and preserves a pathway to ensure a cleaner, safer environment for our children.” said Attorney General Brown.
On Jan. 20, President Trump issued a Presidential Memorandum that, among other things, indefinitely froze all federal approvals needed for the development of wind energy projects pending federal review.
While approvals on the state level had showed support for the US Wind project, towns like Ocean City and Fenwick Island continued to debate the construction having expressed concerns about potential harm to marine life and the tourism.
In the lawsuit, the attorneys general alleged that those actions harmed their states’ efforts to secure reliable, diversified and affordable sources of energy. Brown said Maryland specifically has invested heavily in wind energy as part of its plan to fight climate change.
Maryland's state law requires it reach net zero carbon emissions by 2045, with wind power being a large part of the effort.
The coalition argued that federal agencies’ actions violated the Administrative Procedure Act and other federal laws because the agencies, among other things, provided no reasoned explanation for categorically and indefinitely halting all wind energy approvals.
Brown was joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington.