WASHINGTON — A federal executive order issued Monday has halted any further offshore federal wind lease sales and leaving the outcome of US Wind’s offshore wind project off the Delmarva coast, uncertain. The order temporarily withdraws areas within the Outer Continental Shelf from new or renewed wind energy leasing.
As of Tuesday evening, the Delaware Senate Republican Caucus says it has sent a letter to President Donald Trump thanking him for his efforts in halting offshore wind projects. The letter even asks the president to revoke the existing lease and permits for the Ocean City offshore wind project.
“Taking this action would demonstrate a continued commitment to protecting coastal economies, navigation safety, and environmental integrity.” said the caucus letter.
The letter goes on to emphasize the caucus's concerns with the potential economic, environmental, and navigational impacts of the project on Delaware’s coastal communities, which rely heavily on tourism and maritime industries.
The local project included plans for up to 114 wind turbines off the coasts of Worcester County and Sussex County. With this new directive, however, no new wind energy leases or permits can be issued for these areas until the federal government completes a comprehensive review of its wind energy leasing practices.
The memorandum cites several concerns for the decision, including the potential impact of wind projects on the environment and the fishing industry. The memorandum emphasized the need for "responsible public stewardship" and directed federal agencies to assess the environmental and economic effects of wind energy projects.
The executive order does not cancel existing wind leases but calls for a detailed review of their ecological, economic and environmental impacts. The Department of the Interior is directed to submit recommendations for whether existing leases should be amended or terminated.
While approvals on the state level had showed support for the US Wind project, highlighting its role in advancing clean energy goals and economic development. However, towns like Ocean City and Fenwick Island continue to debate the construction having expressed concerns about potential harm to marine life and the tourism.
The federal government has not provided a timeline for completing its review. Until then, US Wind’s project and similar developments remain in limbo.