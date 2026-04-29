DELAWARE - Former Delaware Republican Party Chair Julianne Murray announced she will decline the party’s nomination for attorney general after delegates selected her during the April 25 convention, despite her not actively seeking the role.
“After careful consideration and thoughtful prayer, I have decided that I will respectfully decline the nomination for Attorney General,” she said.
In a statement from Murray, Murray said she was “deeply honored by the confidence” shown through the unexpected nomination.
Murray clarified that she was not present at the convention and had not entered the race. She noted that, at the time, no declared Republican candidate for attorney general had emerged, prompting delegates to take what she described as the “extraordinary step” of drafting her.
Murray highlighted her political and legal background, including her 2020 run for governor, her 2022 campaign for attorney general and her tenure as Delaware GOP chair. She also referenced her appointment as U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware under President Donald Trump, where she said she worked on bipartisan efforts and law enforcement partnerships.
She added that the demands of running for office played a significant role in her decision.
“I believe it is important that we continue working to identify and support a candidate who is prepared to step forward to serve right now, because I am not,” Murray said. “I think many people do not realize the sacrifice entailed in running for office. It is a big ask.”
Murray went on to say how she is committed to supporting Republican candidates and to advancing their values. The Delaware Republican Party has not yet announced a replacement candidate for attorney general following Murray’s decision.