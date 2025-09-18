DOVER, Del.-Kent County is hiring for several positions, including paramedic, electrician and wastewater operations supervisor.
Kent County Levy Court serves as the county's governing body, overseeing a variety of public services including the emergency medical services, wastewater management and infrastructure maintenance.
In a flyer posted on social media Sept. 18, Kent County announced it is specifically looking for people to fill in the available positions of paramedic, electrician, wastewater operations supervisor, maintenance mechanic, engineering intern and GIS technician.
To apply, the post said candidates should visit the Kent County website and select the “jobs” tab or scan the QR code attached to the flyer.
Each job listing on the site includes a brief description of the role.