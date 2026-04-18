DELAWARE - KSI has hired registered nurse Arin Warner as its new nurse-health and safety administrator, overseeing healthcare services for adults in its programs.
In the role, KSI says Warner will manage participant health needs, ensure compliance with regulations and monitor medication administration across KSI sites.
Warner brings nearly 30 years of healthcare experience, including 20 years as a practicing nurse with a focus on trauma, forensics and pediatric care, according to the group, she also has a background in emergency preparedness.
KSI officials say her addition will help ensure programs remain safe and accessible for individuals with a range of health needs.