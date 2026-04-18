KSI names health administrator

Arin Warner has joined KSI as nurse-health and safety administrator, overseeing healthcare services for program participants. (KSI)

DELAWARE - KSI has hired registered nurse Arin Warner as its new nurse-health and safety administrator, overseeing healthcare services for adults in its programs.

In the role, KSI says Warner will manage participant health needs, ensure compliance with regulations and monitor medication administration across KSI sites.

Warner brings nearly 30 years of healthcare experience, including 20 years as a practicing nurse with a focus on trauma, forensics and pediatric care, according to the group, she also has a background in emergency preparedness.

KSI officials say her addition will help ensure programs remain safe and accessible for individuals with a range of health needs.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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