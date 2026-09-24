GEORGETOWN, Del - Governor Matt Meyer as well as other leaders were at La Red Health Center in Georgetown off Route 113 as he awarded nearly $23 million to La Red Health Center, Westside Family Healthcare, and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.
According to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, the funding is part of Delaware’s Rural Health Transformation Program, which is focused on improving health care access and delivery in rural communities.
La Red Health Center was awarded $10.1 million, the largest award in their history, according to the health center. Christen Linke Young, Cabinet Secretary, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, says that the money will go towards providing care before and after people experience medical emergencies.
"It's not just about coming into this building here and seeing a doctor or seeing a nurse," Linke Young said. "They need to make sure people filled their prescriptions, are taking their medication, have the answers to the questions that they may have."
The money was awarded to La Red Health Center on the same day it celebrated it's 25th anniversary. CEO and President of La Red, Rachel Hersh, was present for the award and spoke on the impact it will have on the health center.
"It's going to really help us to invest in really the barriers that people have getting care like transportation. We're investing in our transportation program,” Hersh said.
One major item the funding will also go towards is electronic medical records. DHSS says that installation of the new system, Epic Health Systems, will begin on Oct. 13.