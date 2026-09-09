GEORGETOWN, Del. - La Red Health Center is marking 25 years of serving Sussex County, growing from a telephone hotline into a federally qualified health center that now cares for 15,000 patients.
La Red launched in 2001 to help connect people who were new to the area, particularly those with limited English proficiency, with health care services. Since then, the organization has expanded to offices in Georgetown, Seaford, and Milford, along with a mobile health unit.
Its services now include primary care, pediatrics, women’s health care, behavioral health, dental care, and chiropractic care.
"It's such an honor to continue to get to serve the community. It means we continue to grow and we continue to serve the needs of the community, and when they ask us to be here, we just continue to show up. It means what we've done for the past 25 years is working," said Rachel Hersh, president and CEO of La Red Health Center.
La Red became a federally qualified health center in 2005 and provides care regardless of whether a patient has health insurance. A sliding-fee program is also available for people who qualify.
As part of its 25th anniversary, La Red is aiming to raise $25,000 to help people afford care and improve access to health services.
"We're trying to celebrate all that we've done and really spread the word that we're here, and we're going to continue being here, and by raising these funds, we will be able to help people afford care and have access to equitable health care," Hersh said.
The anniversary celebration and awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Hyatt Place in Dewey Beach.
The event will include dinner and dancing. La Red will also recognize people and organizations that have helped expand access to health care for patients and communities across the area.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, and U.S. Sen. Chris Coons will receive the Advocacy Award. The Harry K Foundation will be recognized as Community Partner, Impact Life will receive Volunteer of the Year, and Dr. James Rupp will receive the Healthcare Hero award.
Tickets and sponsorship information are available through La Red Health Center's website.