NEW CASTLE, Del. — Around-the-clock lane closures and a new traffic pattern now underway due to a major infrastructure preservation project on the New Jersey-bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority announced that contractor UHPC Solutions North America LLC will replace bridge joints across the two right lanes of the northbound structure. The work is expected to continue through Nov. 24, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
The project includes removing and replacing 46 bridge joints, including 24 expansion joints and 22 relief joints. Crews will also complete specialized Ultra High-Performance Concrete reconstruction next to each joint location.
“Bridge joints are critical structural components that absorb the natural movement of the bridge caused by temperature changes and continuous heavy traffic,” said DRBA Chief Engineer David Hoppenjans. “Replacing these original joint systems in conjunction with our recent deck preservation work ensures the overall long-term structural integrity, safety, and performance of the bridge for decades to come.”
During construction, the two right lanes of the New Jersey-bound span will be closed continuously. The two left lanes will remain open to all traffic.
To maintain capacity across the Delaware River, a barrier-separated bypass lane will be established on the exterior lane of the Delaware-bound span. The bypass lane will carry passenger cars traveling toward the New Jersey Turnpike or U.S. Route 40. Trucks, tractor-trailers, buses and other commercial traffic will not be allowed to use it.
Three right lanes on the Delaware-bound span will remain open for traffic heading into Delaware on Interstate 95 and Interstate 495. The left lane will be separated for use as the northbound bypass lane.
Drivers using the bypass lane will be able to merge directly toward the New Jersey Turnpike and U.S. 40. Drivers heading toward U.S. 130, Route 49 or other local New Jersey destinations must stay in the two open lanes on the main New Jersey-bound span because those exits will not be accessible from the bypass.
All trucks, buses and oversized traffic must also use the two open left lanes of the New Jersey-bound span.
The DRBA said drivers should expect northbound delays, particularly during morning and evening commuting periods and busy weekend hours. Drivers are urged to allow additional travel time, follow posted speed limits and stay alert in construction zones.