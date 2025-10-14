REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - DelDOT announced a full lane shift of SR 1 northbound and southbound will be implemented at the intersection with Holland Glade Road.
Starting Monday, Oct. 21, work in the median area of Holland Glade Road will begin as part of ongoing intersection improvements. Along with the work, the Bike/Bus lane will be temporarily closed.
The lane shift is expected to remain for approximately 28 days with all lanes anticipated to be restored before the holiday shopping season.
Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and expect minor delays.