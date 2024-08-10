OCEAN CITY, Md.- The 51st White Marlin Open brought big fish and bigger prizes, despite bad weather.
After not a single White Marlin qualified in 2023, 2024 ended with two of the billfish at the scales.
White Marlin Winners
The top catch of the tournament was a 77.50-pound white marlin caught by V.E.N. Poole aboard the Waste Knot, based in Raleigh, N.C. Poole's catch earned him a staggering $3,699,630.67.
Not far behind was a 76.00-pound white marlin caught by Noah McVicker aboard the Billfisher, representing Ocean City. McVicker's efforts were rewarded with $1,797,119.13.
Blue Marlin Catches
In the blue marlin category, the largest fish weighed in at 897.50 pounds, caught by Lance Blakemore on the Stone Cutter, based in St. Augustine, Fla. Blakemore, hailing from Horseheads, N.Y., took home $520,374.07.
Close on his heels, Phil Key of Millers Island, Md., landed an 894.00-pound blue marlin aboard Moore Bills, earning $410,936.89. Another notable catch was a 789.50-pound blue marlin by Hershel Martin aboard Bobojo from Manteo, N.C., netting $112,704.77.
Tuna Triumphs
The tuna category saw a significant payout, with Rob Jones from Cincinnati, Ohio, catching a 220.50-pound tuna on the Blue Runner out of Point Pleasant, N.J. His catch earned $1,007,012.32.
Two anglers tied with 193.50-pound tuna catches. Dante Soriente, aboard MJ's from Cape May, N.J., earned $147,046.31, while Jeff Green, also from Cape May, reeled in the same weight on Warden Pass, winning $154,046.73.
Other Notable Catches
In the wahoo category, Ian Horowitz from North Wales, Pa., landed a 70.00-pound wahoo on American Lady out of Indian River, Del., winning $68,594.09.
Finally, in the dolphin category, Patrick Field of Stuart, Fla., caught a 32.50-pound dolphin on NBA great Michael Jordan's boat Catch 23 out of Jupiter, Fla., earning $64,594.09. Andy Geldmacher from Westminster, Md., caught a 31.00-pound dolphin aboard Double Nickel out of Solomons, Md., taking home $2,409.09.
The 2024 White Marlin Open once again proved to be a thrilling event for participants and spectators alike.