OCEAN CITY, Md. - The 51 White Marlin Open is entering its fifth day with anglers facing tough conditions as they fish for a substantial cash prize. The day has seen a significant decrease in participation due to strong winds, with only 17 of the 318 registered boats venturing out for a chance at a big catch.
Friday marks the second-to-last day of fishing in the event, where participants are allowed to fish on only three out of the six scheduled days. The rough weather has led to the lowest number of boats on the water throughout the tournament so far. The previous low was recorded on Thursday, when 191 boats were in action.
Brian Leader, a participant in the tournament, described the conditions as severe. “I would say on a scale of 1 to 10, it would probably be an eight, maybe a nine. It’s probably got some whitewash on top of the waves, so it’s a little hard, probably blowing your bait around,” Leader said.
Many anglers are using the tough weather as an opportunity to rest, shop, or manage their previous catches.
Kyle Gagliardi, who has already wrapped up his fishing for the event, shared how his crew managed to secure a 174-pound tuna. “By Tuesday afternoon, we were pretty wiped out from the rough seas. We decided to take a break, saw an opportunity on Thursday with a break in the weather, and luckily we were able to land the 174 pound tuna,” Gagliardi said.
Despite the rough conditions and some anglers finishing early, over 70 boats are signed up to make the most of the final day of competition.
The inclement weather is also affecting event operations beyond the water. The White Marlin Open has temporarily closed its merchandise tent Friday due to the strong winds. Organizers have assured that the tent will reopen and resume operations on the final day of fishing.