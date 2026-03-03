MILTON, Del. - On Monday, the town of Milton released its monthly police report for the month of January, showing 64 total speeding charges.
The Milton Police Department's monthly report for January was released on Monday. Drivers in Milton say they have mixed experiences with people speeding on the roads.
For this past January, the Milton Police Report states they made 164 total traffic charges, 64 of them for speeding. But in the December Milton Police Report, there were 129 total traffic charges, only 36 of them for speeding.
Tara Wolfe, who lives in Milton, says she notices unsafe driving very frequently.
"It's wild," Wolfe says. "It makes me uncomfortable. I'll speed up to go with the flow of traffic, but if there's nobody on the road in front of me, and it's just one impatient person behind me. Sometimes, I'll just let them pass me. Just for the safety of the children in my car."
Wolfe says the speeding she notices is mostly on the Milton roads that lead into the downtown area, as opposed to the downtown roads themselves.
One person CoastTV spoke with says she lives near Walker Road in Milton, and she hears people driving fast late at night.
Another road that community members mentioned was Cave Neck Road. Carole Lewis from Milton says she notices speeding on Cave Neck Road, but a heavy police presence brings her a sense of comfort.
"I don't know if there's any offseason anymore around here, there's traffic all the time," Lewis tells CoastTV. "I see the police out a lot. There's a lot of presence. I don't think speeding is a big problem."
However, others in town, like Mark Wilkinson, say that drivers need to do the complete opposite and speed up.
"The speed slows up at every place they're building new houses. They've got to slow people down around them. New houses, bad roads, slower people," Wilkinson says.
Some who spoke to CoastTV say they're concerned about an increase in speeding drivers as warmer temperatures bring more people into town.