GEORGETOWN, Del. - Latino business owners in Georgetown opened their doors to elected officials and community members on Wednesday, Nov. 5, as part of the Latino Small Business Tour, an event aimed at highlighting the experiences and challenges of Latino entrepreneurs in the First State.
Organized by La Plaza Delaware, a nonprofit that supports Latino-owned businesses in Sussex and Kent Counties, the tour featured stops at several shops and restaurants in Downtown Georgetown such as Caruso's Pizza & Pasta Restaurant, Jalapeño Restaurant, Maudy's Hispanic Cuisine and the Georgetown Mini Market.
The tour gave community members and elected officials, such as Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay, U.S Representative Sarah McBride, U.S Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester and U.S Senator Chris Coons, the chance to meet with business owners, learn about their paths to success, and discuss the role Latino entrepreneurs play in the local economy.
"I think that the Latino community, the businesses that I've been working with for the past four years have so much to offer," said Mary Dupont, Executive Director of La Plaza Delaware. "They love their families. They love their community. They work really, really hard. They do quality work, whether it's a restaurant or a plumber or a carpenter or a builder. They take pride in what they do, and all of those things are lessons for the rest of us."
Georgetown Mayor, Bill West, said the business owners' investments in the town are a source of pride.
"For them to take their hard-earned money and to spend it into a building in Georgetown and convert it to something that they're proud of and put out of service, that does my heart good."
For Manuel Pedraza, owner of Caruso’s Pizza & Pasta Restaurant, his journey started in Mexico and he shared it’s all about the mentality.
"You have to have discipline," Pedraza said. "You have to get a lot of goals to reach. And when you reach, you have to keep moving up and you cannot stand."
The event concluded with a networking session for entrepreneurs and community members to share advice and resources. Several of the businesses along East Market Street said they plan to expand.