LAUREL, Del. - A 57-year-old Laurel man was arrested on March 13, 2025, for felony DUI and several related offenses after a traffic stop in Sussex County.
According to Delaware State Police, at approximately 12:34 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a black Chevrolet pick-up truck traveling westbound on Camp Road. The truck was seen driving slowly with an unsecured load of wood and metal in the bed, and a computer check revealed the vehicle's registration was fictitious.
The trooper stopped the truck and identified the driver as Jeffrey Marvil. During the interaction, Marvil exhibited signs of impairment, prompting the trooper to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Following the tests, Marvil was arrested for driving under the influence. A subsequent search of Marvil and the vehicle revealed 19 Losartan Potassium pills and two Gabapentin pills.
A further computer check showed Marvil had five prior DUI-related convictions and a revoked driver's license. He was transported to Troop 5, where he was charged with multiple offenses, including felony DUI for a sixth offense. Marvil was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,404 cash bond.
The charges against Marvil include:
- 6th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Possession of a Prescription Drug Without a Prescription
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Fictitious or Cancelled Registration
- Operating an Unregistered Vehicle
- Other Traffic Violations