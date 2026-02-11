DELMARVA .- Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida have introduced a bipartisan bill to change how workers can use family leave.
The proposal, called the Flexible Leave Act, would update the Family and Medical Leave Act. The FMLA allows eligible workers to take unpaid, job protected leave for reasons such as the birth of a child or a serious health condition.
Under current law, new parents are entitled to job protected leave after the birth of a child. But they can only take that leave in smaller blocks of time if their employer agrees. Lawmakers say that can force families to choose between taking all their leave at once or not using it in the way that works best for them.
The new bill would allow workers to take FMLA leave intermittently or on a reduced schedule for any qualifying reason, including bonding with a new child, without needing approval from a doctor or employer. They say the change would let families use the leave they already earn in ways that better fit their needs.
McBride said caregiving and health needs do not happen in one size fits all blocks of time.
“This bill is about dignity and trust. It says that workers know what their families need, and they shouldn’t have to jump through unnecessary hoops just to take care of a newborn or the people they love,” McBride said.
Luna said workers should not have to choose between keeping their jobs and caring for their families.
“The Flexible Leave Act makes a commonsense update to the Family and Medical Leave Act by allowing workers to use the leave they are already entitled to in a way that reflects real life, not rigid bureaucracy,” Luna said.
Jocelyn Frye, president of the National Partnership for Women & Families, said workers have used FMLA leave an estimated 566 million times in the 33 years since it became law, but that more flexibility is needed. She said allowing leave in shorter blocks would help workers manage caregiving and health needs.
Nearly one third of workers who use FMLA already take leave intermittently, most often for chronic health conditions or ongoing caregiving. Research shows most employers report no negative impact on productivity, morale or profitability from intermittent leave.
Because FMLA leave is unpaid, lawmakers say flexibility is especially important for low and middle income families who cannot afford to take weeks off at once.
The bill would keep existing employer protections in place while allowing workers more control over how and when they take leave.