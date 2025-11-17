GEORGETOWN, Del. - Forty members of Congress sent a letter on Nov. 12 urging Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from accessing DMV data through a national law enforcement network, citing concerns about how federal agencies could use residents' information.
CoastTV News obtained a copy of the letter, which was also sent to 19 other Democratic governors. The letter says Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Washington have already restricted ICE's access to DMV data, and Oregon is in the process of doing the same.
In the letter, it was also stated to Gov. Meyer, "to consider going further by blocking access to other federal agencies that are now acting as Trump's shock troops."
The letter states that this access is possible because, for more than 20 years, states have shared DMV information with thousands of law enforcement agencies through a national network called Nlets. The system allows agencies, including ICE, to search driver’s license and state ID data directly without the state approving each request. The letter also notes that each state has the authority to decide what information it shares through Nlets and which agencies may access it.
As stated in the letter, data Nlets recently provided to Congress showed the network handled more than 290 million DMV-related queries in the year before Oct. 1, 2025, including 292,114 requests from ICE and 605,116 from Homeland Security Investigations. The figures reflect federal and out-of-state inquiries because law enforcement agencies typically do not use Nlets to access DMV information about residents of their own states.
The letter continues, "To that end, we urge you to promptly request a detailed briefing from your state Nlets coordinator; request and make public aggregate statistics on the number of data requests and disclosures to ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in 2024 and 2025; and implement technical blocks to prevent data sharing with the Department of Homeland Security, including ICE, HSI and U.S. Border Patrol."
According to the letter, the authors also urge the governor to consider blocking access for additional federal agencies they say are involved in immigration enforcement. The letter states that such blocks would still allow federal authorities to obtain information for serious criminal investigations because state employees would review requests from those agencies first.
After CoastTV contacted the governor’s office, officials said they are aware of the issue and are working with the DMV to try to determine potential remedies.
For some Delaware residents, the letter raises personal concerns.
"I feel that the step that should be taken is that these agencies shouldn't be allowed access to that certain type of information," said Jeffrey Vásquez.
The letter argues that restricting access would improve public safety and prevent potential political misuse of residents’ data, while still allowing cooperation on serious criminal matters.
Delaware's congressional delegation did not sign the letter, but each office issued a statement to CoastTV News.
U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride said, "I strongly oppose the draconian and dangerous approach to immigration by this administration, and my statements and voting record in Congress have been clear. Every family in Delaware deserves to feel safe, respected, and protected — no matter their immigration status. That's been my north star from the start."
U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester said, "Delawareans expect their personal information to be protected, and I share that commitment. The chaos unleashed by ICE agents across the country has already instilled fear and distrust in our communities. As we work to improve our immigration system, I will continue to work with Governor Meyer to protect all Delawareans."
A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Chris Coons said, "Senator Coons has been proud to work alongside Governor Meyer to support his efforts to protect Delawareans and Delaware businesses from the inhumane and counterproductive practices utilized by the Trump administration. He is committed to upholding Delaware values and the rule of law, including by ensuring that Delawareans' personal data aren't abused to support Trump's mass deportation agenda."
In March, Delaware Democrats introduced House Bill 60, which would have limited the sharing of information about undocumented drivers by the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles.
The bill would have protected personal data, including immigration status and Social Security numbers, and would have applied to driving privilege cards issued to undocumented immigrants.
The measure advanced out of committee but was not brought to a vote in either the state House or Senate.