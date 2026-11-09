DAGSBORO, Del. - Halloween may be over, but leftover pumpkins can still serve a purpose. Local farmers are encouraging people to consider donating their pumpkins to feed livestock instead of throwing them away.
Pumpkins can provide a nutritious treat for farm animals, including pigs, goats, sheep, cattle, horses, donkeys and chickens. Paul Parsons, owner of Parsons Farms in Dagsboro, says donating leftover pumpkins gives residents an opportunity to recycle their Halloween decorations while providing food for animals on the farm.
“Better that they bring them to us. That way, they’re recycling the pumpkins here on the farm. The animals love them. It’s a tasty treat for them, it’s good for their nutrients, and it also acts as a natural dewormer, which helps with their intestines,” Parsons said.
However, not every pumpkin is suitable for livestock. People should avoid donating pumpkins covered in paint, glitter, glue, artificial coloring or other decorations. Parsons said people should also be free of candles, LED lights and other materials that could harm animals.
For those looking to clear away their fall decorations, donating suitable pumpkins can offer a simple way to reduce food waste while providing farm animals with a seasonal treat.