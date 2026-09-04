LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes is now accepting applications for its seasonal boat slip lottery at the Canalfront Park Marina for the 2027 boating season, with an option to renew for the 2028 season.
The 2027 boating season will run from April 1 through Nov. 30. Seasonal slip fees are $4,000 for boats up to 25 feet and $4,900 for boats between 26 and 40 feet. A one-third deposit is required by Dec. 31, 2026, with the remaining balance due by Feb. 26, 2027.
Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2026, and proof of residency is required. Priority will be given to full-time residents living within the municipal limits of the City of Lewes.
The boat slip lottery will take place during the Mayor and City Council meeting on Nov. 9.
Applications are available at Lewes City Hall or through the city's website.