LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes accepted the donation of a parcel along Gills Neck Road as part of the Kennedy Property minor subdivision.
According to city meeting documents, the city plans to subdivide the property into three parts: two acres of separate sections for residential frontings and 1.5 acres, which is being donated to the City of Lewes.
On July 13, the Mayor and City Council of Lewes accepted the donation of Lot C on the Kennedy Property. According to the draft resolution, the city says its intent is to preserve the property for public benefits. The draft states, “It is the intent of the Mayor and City Council that the 43 Property shall be maintained in a manner consistent with the preservation of open space."
Donors with Davis Bowen & Friedel, Inc. suggest the space be used for a park, rest area, or similar use due to its close proximity to the Georgetown-Lewes Trail, according to city documents. City officials have not decided how the land will be used; however, the property will be protected from commercial development under the terms of the donation.