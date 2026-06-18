LEWES, Del. - The Lewes African American Heritage Commission has announced Charlotte King, Leonia Robinson and Rev. George Edwards Sr. as its three recipients of the 2026 Community Appreciation and Recognition Awards.
These recipients will be honored during the City of Lewes Juneteenth Celebration taking place at the George H.P. Smith Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.
The commission said the award honors individuals who have helped preserve and strengthen African American history and community life in Lewes.
King is a founder and board member of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice and a past president of the League of Women Voters of Delaware.
Robinson was a community activist, historian and poet laureate of the Sunshine Circle Club until her passing in 2022.
Edwards is a founding chair of the Lewes African American Heritage Commission and co-founder and retired pastor of the Friendship Baptist Church.
This is the fifth year of the community awards.