LEWES, Del. - A vacant Army Reserve Center in Lewes is on track for a new mission — this time, in service of the community.
The building, which has sat vacant for years, is set to be transformed into a new municipal campus for the City of Lewes, the police department and the Board of Public Works.
For retired Army veteran Bill Landon, returning to the center brings a wave of memories.
“It is a rare jewel,” Landon said. “It’s five acres of land, so they were able to bring a lot of their community, like police and their business offices, into this facility. And also, it’s close to the schools here, too. So if they had any emergencies, they’d be able to easily react to it.”
The city has already completed Phase 1 of an environmental study and is now seeking grant funding for Phase 2. City officials say the next step is ensuring the building is safe and clean before entering the design phase.
While the transformation brings excitement for many, some nearby residents are urging city officials to move forward thoughtfully.
“I just hope that it’s planned thoughtfully, keeping in mind that this is a residential neighborhood,” said Tracey Marino, who lives in the Drake Knoll neighborhood next to the center. “If there is going to be a lot of municipal activity, I would hope that they’d be conscientious about the neighbors.”