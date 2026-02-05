LEWES, Del. - A local artist was recognized this week for donating a hand-painted mural to Chabad of Southern Delaware during an unveiling gathering at the community’s workshop and worship center on Minos Conaway Road.
The mural was created by Lewes artist Davide Bavati as a gift to the congregation. The artwork was painted on an interior wall inside the three-year-old community space.
Host, Ellen Powers, said Bavati was inspired after seeing the newly completed room and feeling it needed artwork to bring warmth and meaning to the space. Powers said Bavati had not painted a mural in many years, but decided this was the right time to return to mural work.
“This wasn’t about creating something grand,” Bavati said. “The space is simple and meaningful, and I wanted the painting to respect that. It felt like a privilege to contribute something by hand that could quietly live with the community and be part of their everyday gatherings.”
The mural features a trompe l’oeil architectural niche and a scene inspired by Rachel’s Tomb, a historic and spiritual site Bavati visited years ago and had long hoped to paint. After the unveiling, the rabbi shared the story of the biblical matriarch Rachel and explained the site’s importance within the Jewish faith.