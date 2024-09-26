LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Beach Patrol Captain Strohm Edwards released new safety stats to the public during the Lewes City Council meeting on Thursday that can provide a sigh of relief to many: though the number of medical emergencies in 2024 increased from last year, Edwards and beachgoers alike say they were handled with care.
One important stat Edwards highlighted was that 46 children got lost on the beach this summer, the most in three years. Edwards said, thankfully, all were returned to their families. There were also 170 medical emergencies, which is 12 more than the 158 reported last year on Lewes's beaches.
People CoastTV spoke with love the relationship the public has with the beach patrol. In fact, resident Bob Macginnis said members of the beach patrol feel like family, with one specific member and interaction reminding him of his grandfather.
"It was just a really positive experience, we love Lewes Beach," he said. "We visited all the beaches this week, and this is definitely by far the nicest."
The Lewes Beach Patrol is happy with another successful year and is looking forward to next summer.