LEWES, Del - Two years after a city council decision removed parking on Savannah road from Atlantic Drive to Drake Knoll, Lewes Brewing Company is hoping to get those spots back at a Tuesday Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee meeting.
The owners of the brewery, Dave and Christine Jones say that when they bought the property and initially opened, parking on Savannah road was no issue. A City Council meeting in 2024 established no parking zones on the east side of the road from Atlantic Drive to Drake Knoll. The owners say this decision singled out their business.
"If you go down into town there's cars parked on either side of the road," said Dave Jones.
The city cites bicycle safety as reasoning for the no parking signs, as the shoulder of Savannah road in that area is a bike lane.
The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday Oct. 27 to discuss possible changes to the infrastructure in tat area. Lewes Brewing company has actively asked community members to speak on their behalf during the meeting.