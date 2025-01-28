LEWES, Del. — People living in Lewes may soon face higher taxes and fees as city leaders work to finalize the fiscal year 2026 budget. Among the proposed changes under consideration are a 20 percent increase in the real estate tax, expanded revenue collection from rental receipts tax, and the introduction of a lodging tax.
The city’s finance committee could vote on the draft budget during a meeting this morning. If approved, the draft will move forward to city council as Lewes prepares for its new fiscal year, which traditionally begins on April 1.
A potential lodging tax would follow a growing trend in tourist-friendly areas in Delaware to bring in more money from overnight stays. Also under review are increasing the fees for beach bonfires, weddings and other events held in Lewes' parks.