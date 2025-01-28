LEWES CITY HALL

The Lewes Finance Committee is meeting on Tuesday and could vote on the Fiscal Year 2026 budget.

LEWES, Del. — People living in Lewes may soon face higher taxes and fees as city leaders work to finalize the fiscal year 2026 budget. Among the proposed changes under consideration are a 20 percent increase in the real estate tax, expanded revenue collection from rental receipts tax, and the introduction of a lodging tax.

The city’s finance committee could vote on the draft budget during a meeting this morning. If approved, the draft will move forward to city council  as Lewes prepares for its new fiscal year, which traditionally begins on April 1.

A potential lodging tax would follow a growing trend in tourist-friendly areas in Delaware to bring in more money from overnight stays. Also under review are increasing the fees for beach bonfires, weddings and other events held in Lewes' parks.

Tags

Locations

Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

Recommended for you