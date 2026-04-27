Lewes forum

Ritzert, Elder, and Keane are each running for one of the two council seats up for election. The winner will serve a three-year term. 

LEWES, Del. — Three men running for two Lewes City Council seats shared their priorities and backgrounds during a well-attended public forum Monday night at the Lewes Public Library.

The event, part of the “Shine a Light” series, was moderated by CoastTV’s Madeleine Overturf alongside the Cape Gazette. The series aims to bring government leaders and the public together to improve transparency and encourage open dialogue.

The three candidates for council are incumbent Tim Ritzert, the current council secretary, fellow incumbent Joseph Elder, who serves as council treasurer, and challenger Kevin Keane, who is the Lewes Planning Commission vice chair.

Issues touched upon were parking, handling short-term rentals, affordable housing and civility in government, among many other topics.

Lewes' municipal election is Saturday May 9 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

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Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

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